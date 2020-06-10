SDMC urges Sarawakians to comply with SOP during RMCO, fully utilise Internet for interactions

KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is urging Sarawakians to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) throughout the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period.

The committee’s secretariat in a statement today said while the RMCO allows for a more relaxed SOP, Sarawakians still need to observe certain procedures to ensure Covid-19 would not spread among them.

“While the rules are more relaxed and the number of positive cases in the state are declining, compliance to the SOP especially social distancing should not be compromised at all,” it said.

SDMC said based on an analysis of cases in the state by the Sarawak Health Department, the state would be able to overcome the pandemic and break the chain of transmission if all Sarawakians maintain a high level of compliance with the SOP set by the government.

Among the SOP that needs to be strictly adhered to during the RMCO, SDMC highlighted, was to avoid unnecessary travel, and make use of the Internet to interact with each other whenever possible.

For those embarking on inter-district travel, they must observe social distancing not only during their travels, but also upon reaching their destinations and even at home after their travels, to avoid spreading the disease to family members of the high risk group.

The high risk group are children under 12-years-old and infants, the elderly aged 60 and above, the disabled, and those with existing chronic diseases.

“All Sarawakians must be committed and comply with the SOP while being vigilant at all times. If you experience any symptoms such as coughing, sore throat, sudden loss of sense of smell or taste, feeling lethargic, or think you are of high risk of being infected, go to the nearest screening centre immediately,” advised SDMC.

The committee said the RMCO period which began today in the state till Aug 31, will be the deciding factor for what will be the next step for the country and state in its Covid-19 strategy.

SDMC said the Sarawak Health Department will closely monitor all developments on Covid-19 and to ensure all prevention and control measures are continuously implemented during the RMCO period.

“Any updates will be announced daily by the SDMC,” said the committee.