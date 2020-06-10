Six killed in horrific three-vehicle crash in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: Six people including two women were killed in an accident involving three vehicles at Jalan Tungku, near Kampung Membatu, this morning.

It was learnt that the 8.30am incident involved a Four Wheel Drive (4WD), a trailer and Proton Saga. The trailer was believed to be heading towards Tungku from Lahad Datu.

It was believed that the trailer’s driver had lost control of vehicle as it was going down the hill and entered the opposite direction before crashing into the Proton Saga and the 4WD which was behind car.

It was also learnt that impact of the crash caused the trailer plunged into the ravine. The impact also resulted in the two other vehicles being badly damaged.

State Fire and Rescue Department director Kamarulzaman Malik Abdullah said his department received a distress call at 8.51am.

Kamarulzaman said when the Fire and Rescue personnel arrived at the scene, all victims are still trapped inside the three vehicles.

“The team immediately freed the victims from their vehicles. The team managed to freed a man from the trailer, two victims believed to be married from the 4WD and three from the Proton Saga car.

“All six victims were declared dead at the scene and their bodies were handed to the police for further action,” he added.

District Police Chief, ACP Nasri Mansor when contacted confirmed the incident.