Sukma athletes can start training now, says Abdul Karim

KUCHING: Sarawak has given its Malaysian Games (Sukma) athletes the go-ahead to resume training although team or contact sports are still prohibited in the state for the general public due to Covid-19.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said today that the Sukma athletes can now start training including those involved in group sports such as football, swimming and rugby.

He said even though team sports were still not permitted at the moment, his ministry had decided to allow Sukma athletes to start training to ensure that they were ready for the games which was postponed from July this year to March next year in Johor.

“For instance under swimming, I have informed the State Sports Corporation that state athletes can use the aquatic centre for training even though it is still closed to the public.

“This is in preparation for Sukma and I am monitoring this sport. In the next week or two, I will be meeting with all coaches, associations and sports development officers,” he said when met after attending the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Consultative Committee meeting at DUN Building here today.

Abdul Karim stressed that the people in Sarawak were still not allowed to engage in team sports as instructed by the federal government.

“I have given instructions that the use of stadiums, sports centres where team sports can be organised are not allowed. We are still following the directive from the federal government,” he said.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah had told a press conference yesterday that his committee would decide on June 17 on the reopening of more sectors and activities, including sports, under the Recovery Movement Control Order which came into effect today.