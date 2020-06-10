Village headman killed after car plunges into river in Roban

SARATOK: Two men, one of whom is the headman of a village, were found dead in a car which had landed on its roof in a river at Mudong, Roban, some 25km from here.

The deceased were identified as Tuai Rumah Nyegang Berinau, 68, of Rumah Nyegang, Mudong Ili, and the car’s driver, Endawi Entali, 48, from Rumah Kadam, Mudong Tengah.

Sararok district police chief DSP Mordani Tanin said the bodies were found by villagers before a report was lodged by the driver’s wife at about 8.32am today.

“During their journey from Mudong Tengah to Mudong Ili at about 8.30pm last night, they are believed to have turned into the wrong junction before their car plunged into the river,” he said in a statement.

Mordani said the bodies, which sustained severe head injuries, have been brought to the Saratok Hospital.