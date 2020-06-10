Warisan MPs deny leaving party

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah’s (Warisan) Members of Parliament today refuted claims that some of them may be leaving the party.

In a joint statement by 10 of Warisan’s MPs that was released to the the media by its Batu Sapi Member of Parliament Datuk VK Liew, they strongly denied the claims which have gone viral on social media.

“We refer to a news report in Harian Metro dated 9 June 2020, titled ‘Ahli Parlimen WARISAN dijangka keluar party (Warisan MPs to exit party)’ and several unsubstantiated social media statements on the same matter that has gone viral. We firmly deny such baseless rumours and wish to make clear that the said report and statements are entirely false,” the statement read.

Other than Liew who is the party’s Permanent Chairman, Warisan’s MPs are party president Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal (Semporna), Deputy President Datuk Ignatius Dorell Leiking, (Penampang), its Youth Chief Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (Sepanggar), Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi (Lahad Datu), Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis @ Fakharudy (Kota Belud), Ma’mun Sulaiman, (Kalabakan), Ahmad Hassan (Papar) and Datuk Rozman Isli (Labuan).

The MPs stressed that they have full confidence in the leadership of Shafie and they continue to stand firmly behind the Chief Minister through these trying times for the nation.

“We remain focused on the important matters at this time: assisting our constituents, the State and the nation at large, however little we can without Parliament in session, to overcome the many dire challenges brought ashore by this Covid-19 pandemic.

“Such scandalous rumours of defection reflect only the sheer desperation of the Perikatan Nasional Government to secure and maintain its razor-thin majority in Parliament before the July session where a motion of no confidence awaits the current Prime Minister. This seems to have sparked an unethical ‘shopping spree’ of MPs of sorts. But not us. We will not betray the people’s mandate. We stand resolute by our principles,” they said.