100 budget hotels closed, winding up in Sarawak? Group’s ex-chairman says he ‘only heard’

SIBU: Malaysia Budget Hotel Association Sarawak Chapter former chairman Lau Nai Meng has clarified that he did not know how many budget hotels in Sarawak had closed down after a news portal cited him as claiming that about 100 had gone under or were headed there.

Lau, when contacted after the news was published by the Peninsula-based portal, that he only heard that about 100 budget hotels in Sarawak intended to cease operation due to the slump caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In Sibu alone, I learnt that between four and five budget hotels especially those renting buildings or premises have expressed desire to stop operating. But in Sarawak, I don’t know how many (budget hotels) exactly, as I only heard about 100 (budget hotels wanting to stop operating in Sarawak),” he said.

Citing Lau, The Star had reported today that “over 100 hotels in Sarawak had closed down or are in the midst of being wound up since the movement control order (MCO) came into force on March 18.”

It also quoted Lau as saying that most of them were forced to close down for good as they failed to get discounts on rental from their landlords.

Reacting to the report earlier, Sarawak’s Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah had questioned the authenticity of the figures given to the public and also asked if a survey had been carried out.

“Lockdown is just about two months and this former chairman of Sarawak Chapter of Malaysia Budget Hotel Association is already saying that 100 Sarawak hotels are closing down or going to close down,” he said.

“I need to check on this. If it is true…I would say this is alarming. If it is not true, then I am wondering why a former Sarawak Chapter of Malaysia Budget Hotel Association is giving wrong information to the public and where is the Present Chairman,” said Abdul Karim.

Sarawak Central Region Hotel Association chairman Johnny Wong also denied that about 100 budget hotels in Sarawak had closed down or were being wound up.

“I have not heard about any hotel closing down and even right now in Sibu, I have not heard of any hotel closing. So, I don’t know which hotel will be closing down.

“All I can say is that (doing) business is tough and I don’t know what people predicted (about hotels closing). Hopefully, with more flights – this will help to enliven the business and improve budget hotels’ business,” he said.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) had decided to approve full flight capacity between Peninsular Malaysia to Sarawak and vice versa effective June 10.

Wong opined that it is not that easy for hotels to just windup when in the first place, the operators had invested so much into the business.

That aside, he had heard about certain operators of big hotel in the Peninsula wanting to sell off their business.

“Selling off means that there is a possibility of disposal if there is someone willing to buy (or takeover the business). But if you say, closing down, I don’t think it is that easy,” he reckoned.