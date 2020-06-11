30-minute shopping time at Sibu night market just ‘general guide’, says councilor

SIBU: The Sibu Municipal Council’s (SMC) 30-minute shopping time introduced for the reopening of a popular night market at Butterfly Garden next week is just a general guide for the public, said its councilor Albert Tiang.

The SMC market and petty traders standing committee chairman said the shopping time was to remind the people to reduce the risk of exposure in public spaces due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said there are 164 stalls in the night market, which will resume business on June 17

He conceded that he had received calls from some members of the public on how the council would enforce the 30-minute shopping time at the night market.

“Like I said, this is just a general guideline from the federal side – same as having two customers per stall.

“To me, this is just indicative, where the whole intention is to advise people to cut down their own exposure time at public places. The two customers per stall is intended to exercise social distancing,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted.

“That said, the onus is on members of the public to protect themselves by practising social distancing and reduce exposure time in public places. For instance, if they see quite a number of people at a stall then, keep a distance and avoid crowds,” Tiang stressed.

On the council’s standard operating procedures (SOP), Tiang reminded hawkers to wear face masks and ensure good personal hygiene.

He said council’s enforcement would be doing their rounds at the night market, which is normally open from 4.30pm to midnight.

Night markets were among businesses that were required to close for the duration of the Movement Control Order implemented in March, and the subsequent Conditional Movement Control Order, which ended on Tuesday.