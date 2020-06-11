Analysts: Full-swing recovery for CPO will take time

KUCHING: Full-swing demand recovery for crude palm oil (CPO) will take time, analysts project as they maintain 2020-2021 average price assumptions.

The research arm of Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) saw that since early-May, the CPO spot price has recovered by circa 15 per cent to RM2,378 per metric tonne (MT).

According to HLIB Research, this was fuelled by several positive development including easing Covid-19 lockdown measures, improved business ties between Malaysia and India, Indonesian government’s commitment on B30 programme and Malaysian government’s recent move to exempt export duty on palm oil products including CPO, crude palm kernel oil and refined bleached deodorised palm kernel oil.

“We maintain our 2020-2021 average CPO price assumptions of RM2,350-2,400 per MT for now, as we believe it takes time before full-swing demand recovery takes place,” the research arm said in its plantation sector outlook.

“Besides, we note current Palm Oil-Gas Oil (POGO) spread remains uneconomically viable for discretionary blending.”

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q19) average spot CPO price of RM2,460, HLIB Research noted that realised CPO prices tracked closer to average spot CPO price of RM2,636 (reported by Malaysian Palm Oil Board) in 1Q20, which in turn indicates minimal forward sales during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the research arm noted that the plantation sector recorded a mixed bag of results, with four in line and three below expectations.

“Seven out of nine companies reported their quarterly results, while results for CB Industrial Product Holding Bhd (CBIP) and IJM Plantations Bhd (IJMP) were delayed to end-June.

“Out of the seven companies, four came in within our expectation, while the remaining three companies, namely FGV Holdings Bhd, IOI Corporation Bhd and Sime Darby Plantation Bhd disappointed.