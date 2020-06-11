Association sends out SOS as express bus passengers refuse to wear face masks

SIBU: Sarawak Bus Transport Company Association advisor Lau Khing Seng has urged the authorities to help enforce the wearing of face masks on express buses as there are passengers who refuse to don them.

Although one of the state Transport Ministry’s standard operating procedures (SOP) was for bus drivers to ensure passengers wear face masks throughout the journey, Lau conceded today that they could not compel passengers to comply.

“There is nothing we can do. That is why we need the authorities to help us,” he said when contacted.

Express buses were given the green light to resume on Monday by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) after almost three months out of operation due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order on March 18 and the subsequent Conditional Movement Control Order which ended yesterday.

Announcing the resumption of the express bus service last week, state Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin reminded all operators to adhere closely to the SOP.

Besides face masks, the SOP requires buses to be regularly sanitised, drivers to undergo health screening, seating to comply with social distancing, temperature checks on passengers, and that hand sanitisers be made available.

Lau said today that their business was slowly picking up.

“On June 9, there was no passenger, I think members of the public did not know that we are operating already. But in the last two days, I can see that the passengers are coming back,” he said.

In a survey here today, The Borneo Post found that most of the companies could only sell less than 10 tickets per trip and some companies were still depending on cargo services for income.

Lau said there are currently only about two trips per day but the companies were prepared to mount more journeys if they had more passengers.

As the bus companies are not operating at full capacity, he said income earned could probably cover the operation cost and the staff salaries.

“We do not know how long we are going to operate at half capacity. I know it is for the safety of the people, but I think we cannot survive long term,” he said, urging the government to allow the express bus companies to operate at full capacity.