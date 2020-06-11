Barber shops, salons allowed to operate

KOTA KINABALU: Barber shops and hair salons are now allowed to operate under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) starting June 10 to August 31.

However, they could only offer hair-cutting (basic services), said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal yesterday.

Also allowed to operate are weekly markets, self-service laundry, fishing ponds (according to their size) and houses of worship such as churches, temples and others.

Other permitted activities are cross-country, domestic tourism, cycling convoys of not more than 40 people and contactless outdoor recreation such as jogging, hiking, scuba, gym, diving, snorkeling and others.

Contactless sports such as table tennis, badminton, line dance and others are also allowed, he said.

Shafie also announced that barter trade activities and Hari Raya Haji celebration were also permitted.

Likewise, schools would start re-opening but in stages, he said.

“The operating hours are subjected to the Standard Operating Procedure of the Malaysia Health Ministry, the local government and other relevant agencies,” he said.

Non-allowed operations and activities under the RMCO are pubs, entertainment, reflexology, karaoke, theme parks, religious parades, feasts, open houses, contact sports such as swimming, rugby, football, hockey and others, travelling abroad, and assemblies or gathering of people.

He also said that the country’s border remained closed.