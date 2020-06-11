CCK freezes supermarket plans on Covid-19 uncertainties

KUCHING: Sarawak based poultry farmer CCK Consolidated Holdings Bhd (CCK) has put on hold its plans to open two supermarkets in the second quarter of the year due to uncertainties arising from Covid-19.

Its group managing director Tiong Chiong Hiiung said despite being an essential industry and required to continue operations during the pandemic, the group’s business has been affected particularly as its corporate clients, restaurant customers and other food businesses experienced little to no demand.

“The group had planned to open two supermarkets in the second quarter of 2020, one in Kuching and one in Kota Kinabalu. However, with the growing uncertainties, the Group will now proceed with the planned projects once the situation has stabilised,” he said in CCK’s Annual Report 2019.

“In 2019, the retail network expanded with the opening of new stores in Sibu Jaya in Sibu, BDC Commercial Centre in Kuching, Bandar Sandakan in Sabah, Limbang in Northern Sarawak, The Federal Territory of Labuan and Permai in Sibu.

“In order to improve the efficiency of our network, 2 stores were closed: in Putatan, Sabah and Sungai Merah, Sibu, Sarawak. The group ended the year with 62 stores in Sabah and Sarawak.”

As for its overseas operations, Tiong revealed CCK’s Indonesian operations is continuing to expand with the construction of a new factory and logistics centre in Pontianak, Indonesia.

The complex will be completed in 2020, he added, and will comprise a coldroom, chicken abattoir and downline food processing of sausages, burgers, meatballs and so on.

For financial year ended Dec 31, 2019, the group recorded a total revenue of RM651.314 million, an increase of 5.93 per cent when compared to financial year ended Dec 31, 2018.

“The revenue contribution from our Indonesian operations towards the group revenue remained at 16.2 per cent as chicken prices in Indonesia in 2019 were generally lower than in 2018,” he added.

“Our retail network ended the years with 62 stores (compared with 57 stores in 2017).

“Profit before taxation was recorded at RM42.89 million, an increase of 24.81 per cent over 2018. The actual increase in the group’s profit before tax for 2019 was 39 per cent as there were insurance compensations received of RM3.5 million in 2018.

“Taking into consideration last year’s insurance compensation effect, the retail segment showed a net increase in profit before tax and interest of 46 per cent in 2019.

This is attributed to a better performance by our network of retail stores in Malaysia.

“Other income decreased by 25.45 per cent in 2019 compared 2018 mainly due to insurance compensations received for a fire that occurred at one of our subsidiary’s plant in 2018.”

Meanwhile, share of results in associate improved by 28.1 per cent over 2018 as CCK’s associate company, Gold Coin Sarawak Sdn Bhd, recorded an improvement in performance in 2019.

CCK’s property, plant and equipment also increased in 2018 by 9.79 per cent when compared to 2018.

This was mainly due to the construction of a new factory in Pontianak, Indonesia which is expected to be completed in 2020.