Chini by-election: Umno will introduce candidate on June 18

PONTIAN: Umno does not take lightly any competition in the Chini by-election, even though the area is a stronghold of the party, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

“Indeed,it is an Umno fortress but we will not rest on our laurels, we will really contest (for the seat) even though later, there might be independent candidates.

“On the issue of candidate, we will leave it to the wisdom of the party but we will definitely pick the best candidate,” he said, adding that UMNO would introduce the candidate on June 18 at the Pekan Umno Division Office.

The Chini by-election was set for July 4 following the death of its incumbent Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun who died of a heart attack on May 7.

In the 14th general election, he was the Barisan Nasional candidate who won the seat in a three-corner contest with a majority of 7,675 votes.

The by-election is the first election under the Movement Control Order (MCO) effective March 18 following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama