Cop, wife among six killed in three-vehicle crash

LAHAD DATU: A police sergeant and his wife were among six people killed in a horrific accident involving three vehicles at Jalan Tungku, near Kampung Membantu yesterday morning.

Lahad Datu Police Chief ACP Nasri Mansor said the collision involved a trailer lorry, Isuzu D-Max and Proton Saga, occurred at 8.30am.

“Lizam Ibrahim, 50, who was driving the Isuzu D-Max, and his wife Suhana Wahap, 39, died at the scene,” he said yesterday.

Lizam was just transferred to the Cenderawasih Police Station from the Kinabatangan Police Station a week ago, he added.

The other victims who died were the trailer lorry driver, Tajuddin Mansur, 64, and three persons in the Proton Saga, namely Mohamad Faddhil Abd Jaid, 36, Mohd Jamil Janil, 22, and Hatijah Jakaria, 35.

Nasri said initial investigations revealed that the trailer lorry driver travelling from Lahad Datu to Tungku lost control of the vehicle when going downhill and veered into the opposite lane before colliding with the other vehicles.

The trailer lorry skidded and plunged into an 18-metre deep ravine while the two other vehicles were reduced to mangled wrecks.

“All the victims died at the scene and investigation is still ongoing,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, State Fire and Rescue Department director Kamarulzaman Malik Abdullah said his department received a distress call at 8.51am.

Kamarulzaman said that when the fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene, all the victims were still trapped inside the three vehicles.

“The team immediately freed the victims from their vehicles and their bodies were handed to the police for further action,” he added.