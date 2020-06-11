Cops to continue monitoring businesses during RMCO

KUCHING: Sarawak police will continue to mobilise teams to monitor business premises which have been permitted to operate during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said police will ensure that these premises comply with the standard operating procedures set by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Besides business premises which are permitted to operate, we will also monitor and check those who are still not allowed (to operate),” Aidi said when contacted yesterday.

He said the police will work with other security agencies to conduct more roadblocks near the Malaysia-Indonesia border.

“This will deter the entry of illegal immigrants into the country,” said Aidi.

It is believed that this initiative will help the country to prevent imported Covid-19 cases.

Inter-district roadblocks will no longer be run following the federal and state government’s decision to lift inter-district and inter-state travel restrictions.

On Sunday (June 7), inspector-general of police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police would formulate new tasks under the RMCO, which will run until Aug 31.