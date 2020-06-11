Covid-19: 31 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today, total at 8,369

KUCHING: Malaysia has recorded 31 new positive Covid-19 cases today, with only one Malaysian patient among the new locally transmitted cases, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“From the 31 new cases, 11 were imported and the remaining cases were locally transmitted involving one Malaysian and the rest were foreigners,” he said during a Covid-19 situation update at Putrajaya here today.

With the new cases, Dr Noor Hisham said the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country stood at 8,369 while five patients were currently receiving treatments at the intensive care units without ventilator support.

Providing a breakdown for the new positive Covid-19 cases involving foreigners, Dr Noor Hisham said 16 cases were reported at Negeri Sembilan, Selangor (two) and Kuala Lumpur (one).

He added patients of the new imported Covid-19 cases reported today were asymptomatic and the only Malaysian reported to have been infected with the virus today was a ‘tahfiz’ student in Selangor.

“Also, 51 patients of Covid-19 had recovered and were discharged from hospitals, bringing total patients discharged in the country to 7,065 or 84.42 per cent,” he said.

No deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded today, with the death toll remaining at 118, said Dr Noor Hisham.

Based on the statistics provided on Ministry of Health’s Facebook page, there is a total of 1,186 active cases in the country as of date.