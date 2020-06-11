Covid-19: Another day of zero positive cases in Sarawak today, total at 556

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded another day of zero new positive Covid-19 cases today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that this brings the total number of positive cases in Sarawak to 556 cases.

It also said five cases had recovered where four were discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and one from Bintulu Hospital.

“This brings the total number of recoveries to 531 which accounts for 95.5 per cent out of the overall cases,” it added.

On the number of person under investigation (PUI), the committee said 20 new cases were recorded today while six cases were still pending lab test results.

“Currently, eight cases are still being treated at hospitals throughout the state,” it said.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 17 deaths.

Meanwhile, SDMC said five person under surveillance (PUS) were recorded today and have been isolated and quarantined at hotels around the state.

“This brings the total number of PUS being quarantined at 19 hotels to 1,453,” it said.

It added that 14,728 PUS have completed their quarantine so far.