Cyclists laud move to allow outdoor cycling under RMCO

MIRI: A group of cyclists who identify themselves as Al-Ikhwan Thomian 93 Team are happy for being able to enjoy outdoor cycling activities under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) which took effect from yesterday and will end on August 31 this year.

The team founder Abdul Rahman Nawawi said they planned to conduct a series of cycling convoys from Kuching to Sri Aman and Sibu.

“Our team was set up in June last year and comprises 19 members from various walks of life.

“The members are also active in track cycling and cycling marathon events,” he stated when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

Abdul Rahman added that the members also have vast experience in participating in a number of Malaysia-Indonesia cycling convoys as well as cycling convoy events in Peninsular Malaysia.

“We are indeed very thankful to the government for allowing outdoor cycling activities under the RMCO.

“Since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was first enforced on March 18 this year, we were not able to carry out our cycling activities. Now with the green light from both federal and state governments, we are planning to organise a series of cycling convoys from one division to another division soon.”

One of the team members, Zainuri Rakawi, said cycling activities for recreational purposes during the MCO and conditional MCO were confined to certain areas.

“We were unable to cycle far due to restricted movement order and we also needed to pay attention to social distancing to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.”

After participating in the last cycling event in Kuching on February this year, Zainuri said a few of his friends who had never joined cycling activities before were now showing interest in the sport for recreational purposes.

“Cycling is not only an event for the young people as the seniors can also take up this sport that is good for enhancing social interaction among the cyclists.”

Therefore, he lauded the government’s move to allow outdoor cycling to encourage the people to conduct healthy activities.

He added only with good health, the people would be able to free themselves from diseases.

At the same time, he reminded the people of the need to follow strictly the standard operating procedure (SOP) given by the government when conducting recreational activities which have been allowed under the RMCO.