Domestic tourism recovery from Covid-19 could take six months, says travel agents association

SIBU: Sarawak’s Third Division Travel Agents Association president, Frankie Ting, believes that it could take at least six months for the domestic tourism industry to recover from the slump caused by the Covid-19 pandemic

He said people were still afraid to travel as the virus remained a threat.

“Though the country has registered positive development in the Covid-19 pandemic in the past few days, people are still worried. They might as well stay home and wait until the situation becomes safer to travel,” he said when contacted.

Ting said it was nonetheless encouraging that several local tourism stakeholders had come up with attractive packages to get the domestic industry moving.

Commenting on the resumption of full capacity on flights, Ting welcomed the move but warned against complacency creeping in as the people rush to buy seats.

He said the people must adhere strictly to the standard operating procedures (SOP) when taking to the sky to ensure that there would not be another wave of Covid-19 pandemic which could bring more serious consequences.

“We are still not out of the woods yet and (we should not) do not take things for granted. By all means, comply strictly to the SOP so that everyone can fly safely,” he said.

Yesterday, State Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the government has given its approval for airlines to operate flights at full capacity between Peninsula Malaysia and Sarawak as well as for flights within Sarawak.

He said the decision was taken after the government had taken into consideration various factors such as the improvement of the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak and also the need to stimulate domestic tourism sector.

He also hoped all airlines could resume their flight frequency like the situation before the imposition of the Movement Control Order (MCO) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ting welcomed the announcement and said the onus now was on the airlines to reduce the airfares so as to attain full capacity and increase flight frequency.

He said if the airlines could offer cheap fares like the situation before the MCO, then the people would be willing to fly again.

“Actually, I believe lots of people, particularly those in the corporate sector, are waiting to fly now but are reluctant to do so due to the exorbitant fares which could sometimes run up to RM2,000 per trip from Kuching to Kuala Lumpur.”

With such an exorbitant fare, who would want to travel unless it was very necessary, he noted.

As a result, he said these people would adopt a wait-and-see attitude, and postponed their meetings, hoping the airlines would reduce the airfares before taking up their seats.

“With reduced airfares, I believe it will not only help bring about the full capacity of flights but will also help increase the flight frequency between Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak flights and also flights within Sarawak.”