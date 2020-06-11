GOF seizes illicit cigarettes worth RM202,000 at commercial centre in Kota Sentosa

KUCHING: The General Operations Force (GOF) has seized illicit cigarettes worth about RM202,000 at a commercial centre in Jalan Tapang, Kota Sentosa here at around 5pm yesterday.

Sarawak GOF deputy commander ACP Hakemal Hawari said the raid was carried out by a team comprising 10 GOF personnel together with four personnel from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

“The team found a total of 1,124 cartons of illicit cigarettes with unpaid duty being kept in the premises,” said Hakemal in a statement today .

He revealed that a total of 208,800 sticks of normal cigarettes worth RM187,920 and 12,800 sticks of ‘kretek’ cigarettes worth RM14,080 were seized during the raid.

The seized items have since been handed over to the Padawan district police for further investigation under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.