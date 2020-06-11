Ismail Sabri: Education Ministry will announce opening of kindergartens, tuition centres for secondary school soon

KUCHING: The Education Ministry will make an announcement soon on the reopening of kindergartens and tuition centres for secondary school students when the latter resumes schooling on June 24, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that the ministry is in the midst of preparing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the reopening of kindergartens, and the tuition centres.

“The Education Ministry is preparing the SOPs and will announce when the kindergarten and tuition centres can reopen,” he told a press conference after the daily update in Putrajaya today.

Meanwhile, he said a new act related to Covid-19 will be tabled in the upcoming Parliament sitting to address issues arising during the pandemic.

He said this when asked on how the government can help couples who did not get their wedding reception, catering and make-up service deposits refunded after they had to cancel their events.

“There are many such cases and it is not the couples themselves who want to cancel the event, but they had no choice due to the pandemic. So we will introduce a new act soon to help in this matter and others related to Covid-19.”

Similarly, he said the public can report businesses that do not adhere to the set SOP while conducting businesses to the monitoring taskforce, people’s volunteer corps (Rela) or the police.

“The public will need to record down details such as the name and location of the business and what SOP which were not observed. If found guilty, they can be compounded, brought to court or even have their business closed down for non-compliance,” he said.

The SOP includes taking the temperature of customers, registering customers’ information and more.