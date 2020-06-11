Limbang division alternative road a boon for economy, tourism: Lee

MIRI: Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said there are strong economic and transportation justifications for the federal government to expedite the implementation of an alternative road to the Pan Borneo Highway which currently passes through Brunei.

He said this in supporting the call by Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail on the federal government to consider building an alternative road without passing through Brunei.

The minister said this would boost efficiency, lower transportation costs and allow unfettered mobility of people and goods between Miri and Limbang divisions or beyond, apart from being a catalyst for more economic activities in agricultural and tourism sector.

“It will provide more efficient road connectivity and land transportation not only between Limbang division and Miri dIvision but also extending the direct linkage to Sabah from Miri,” he told The Borneo Post.

Lee, who is formerly Assistant Minster of Tourism, said tourists from Sabah could also travel by road all the way from Lawas to Miri and vice versa and tourists attractions along the route such as Merarap hot springs in Lawas would be benefited from more tourist arrivals.

The minister said with the availability of the road, it would allow a much more convenient and efficient movement of people and transportation of goods without having to go through Brunei immigration and customs clearance at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ).

“This increase in efficiency would result in be lower transportation costs and time saving,” he added.

According to Lee, there were 1.035 million Malaysian arrivals and 1.064 million departures at Sungai Tujuh CIQ in Miri in 2019, including 712,149 arrivals and 667,657 departures by Sarawakians and the balance is by West Malaysians and Sabahans.

“Presently, for our people to travel from Lawas to Miri, they have to undergo Immigration clearance for eight times, meaning 16 times for a return trip, while for those from Sabah going through Merapok CIQ, they have to undergo additional two times of Immigration clearance, meaning 18 times,” he said.

Therefore, Lee said an alternative road would enhance the road communication network which would be a boon for Miri as northern Sarawak economic hub.

“We are also grateful to Brunei for allowing us to go through their country for important matters such as emergency and the delivery of essentials items since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18.”

Having said that, Lee hoped that Brunei would also consider allowing Malaysians to go through the country to Limbang and Lawas to visit parents, children, sending their school-going children and certain mutually beneficial cross border economic activities where mutually agreed standard operating procedures (SOPs) have to be complied with.