Manyin: State govt, Sarawak Volunteers to charter flights for teachers stuck in Peninsular Malaysia

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is considering chartering flights to bring back the remaining 1,716 teachers from Peninsular Malaysia before school reopens on June 24.

Sarawak Volunteers, a non-governmental organisation, is taking the initiative to charter the flights to assist the Sarawak State Education Department (JPNS) in an attempt to bring back the 1,716 out of 2,664 remaining teachers here.

Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong said before this, the JPNS and Sarawak Volunteers have reached an agreement where the latter will be assisting the teachers to return home to the state.

“The ones still stranded in Peninsular Malaysia number about 1,716 while the remaining numbers have came back to Sarawak at their own expense and are undergoing quarantine before they go back to teaching at their respective schools.

“We have asked those still stranded to contact Sarawak Volunteers so that we can register them, charter flights and bring them back,” Manyin revealed during a press conference at his office at Bangunan Masja here today.

However, he said the stranded teachers would still be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine in allocated hotels (if they are from Peninsular Malaysia) borne by the state government or self-quarantine at home (if they are locals).

“The quarantine procedures are a must for all coming back here from outside Sarawak for 14 days, then they can go back to teaching at their respective districts and schools after that,” he said.

Manyin was also responding to feedback from some teachers from Peninsular Malaysia who faced costly flight fares to return to their respective schools in Sarawak.

“Therefore, we urge them (those who are still stranded) to contact Sarawak Volunteers and fill up the necessary forms,” he said.

He said, there are about 2,664 Peninsular Malaysia teachers teaching in Sarawak and they were supposed to report to their respective schools by June 9.

Out of this total, about 400 are teaching Form Five and Form Six students.

In Sarawak, there are about 34,306 SPM students and 6,782 Upper Six students in 188 schools (under JPNS) who will be sitting for their public examinations this year.

Meanwhile, he also said that those who have came back and are currently undergoing quarantine now are in time for the reopening of schools on June 24.

“But those teachers who are not here yet, or will be here at a later stage, they might miss a few days worth of classes but we have that covered as some other teachers will sit-in for them temporarily,” he said.