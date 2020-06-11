MOE optimistic of schools completing this year’s syllabus

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is optimistic that schools will have enough time to complete the syllabus for this year.

Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the government would restructure the school schedule this year when schools reopen on June 24.

“The MOE would like to assess the situation after schools reopen before finalising on the new school term,” he told reporters after a special media conference on the re-opening of schools in Perdana Putra here yesterday.

According to Mohd Radzi, on June 24 all secondary and primary school teachers will return to school to conduct online learning and teaching using school facilities.

“By returning to school, teachers can use various facilities including the internet, photocopying and printing machines,” he said.

He added that teachers could provide weekly study and exercise materials in schools before asking parents to collect them.

On the number of students in a classroom, he emphasised that what was important was that social distancing must be observed with tables set apart at a distance of one metre.

Commenting on the use of face masks among students at school, he said there was no objection to parents providing them for their children.

“As mentioned in the Ministry of Education’s guidelines, teachers will provide face masks when students are in school or have symptoms,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Mohd Radzi said the Ministry of Transport was finalising the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for school buses to ensure the safety and health of students. — Bernama