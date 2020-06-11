Monkey steals woman’s phone at Canada Hill, escapes before leaving it on tree

MIRI: The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) were called in to retrieve a woman’s mobile phone after it was stolen and hauled up a tree by a mischievous monkey at the Grand Old Lady located at Canada Hill here.

The incident happened at 6pm yesterday when she was strolling around the area after doing some hiking with three of her friends.

Bomba Miri in a statement said they received a call regarding the incident at 6.55pm and five Bomba members were sent to carry out the task of capturing the monkey.

As soon as the team arrived, the mobile phone was seen abandoned by the monkey at the top of the tree – with the culprit nowhere in sight.

Bomba then used a ladder to retrieve the phone and subsequently returned it to the owner.

As a safety precaution, Bomba advised the people carrying out recreational activities at the Grand Old Lady to always be on alert and to keep their valuable items close as there were many monkeys around the area.