M’sia Airlines increases domestic, international connectivity

SEPANG: Malaysia Airlines has increased its domestic and international connectivity starting from June and July respectively, to facilitate essential travels locally and as other countries begin to lift their border restrictions.

The airline will adjust its network capacity from time to time to ensure passenger demands are met, prior to normalising the schedule in October for both domestic and international destinations.

The resumption of services will allow families who have not been able to return to their loved ones due to travel restrictions in many parts of the world to reunite.

Passengers are however, reminded to check entry and exit requirements before their journeys as travel restrictions remain in place in most countries.

Malaysia Airlines’ Group Chief Executive Officer Captain Izham Ismail said MAS shall continue to ensure their passengers’ safety, health, as well as their comfort by introducing new initiatives aligned with international safety and health protocols, as part of its commitment to offer passengers peace of mind throughout their journey.

“We are pleased to announce the resumption of our services by increasing capacity to domestic and international routes and we look forward to welcoming our passengers back onboard.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers for their continued support and confidence in Malaysia Airlines throughout these challenging times.

“Following the Malaysian government’s recent announcement on interstate travel, we have also released a special video titled ‘Ready to fly and rediscover Malaysia’ which is available on Malaysia Airlines’ social media platforms. We hope that by showcasing unique and beautiful domestic attractions in Malaysia, we can inspire local travellers to explore the beauty of our homeland and boost local tourism efforts,” said Izham through a statement here, recently.

At the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, Malaysia Airlines implemented various enhanced safety measures and protocols in coordination with health and airport authorities to ensure passengers’ health and wellbeing are taken care of.

These measures included temperature checks, sanitisation and disinfection of all properties and facilities, enforcement of social distancing, mandatory usage of face masks and installation of protective screen barriers at check-in counters and transfer desks at KL International Airport (KLIA).

The measures also require all Malaysia Airlines frontliners on ground and onboard to wear personal protective equipment and their health screened daily.

“Even upon arrival, passenger luggage will be sanitised,” he said.

These health and safety precautionary measures are also extended to the Malaysia Airlines Golden Lounges which is scheduled to be re-opened on July 1.

At the same time, he said Malaysia Airlines passengers can continue to enjoy hours of inflight entertainment on their seatback screens, Wi-Fi connectivity and comfort amenities of hygienically packed pillows and blankets available on selected flights.

“Inflight dining has been modified to limit contact between cabin crew and passengers but are assured to be substantial for all cabin classes especially on long-haul flights.

“The airline also ensures all its aircraft are cleaned and disinfected before and after every flight, while lavatories will be kept clean during flight by cabin crew at regular intervals,” he said.

He also said other inflight services such as reading material, inflight duty free and retail will continue to be suspended for the time being.

Passengers looking for flights to return home on Malaysia Airlines may book their tickets on Malaysia Airlines’ official website at https://www.malaysiaairlines.com/my/en.html or via Malaysia Airlines’ app with some departure dates available for booking. The flight schedules are available on Malaysia Airlines’ website.

Passengers are urged to check in online or through mobile check-in to reduce interaction and avoid the queues at the airport, especially those travelling on domestic and regional routes.

Meanwhile, the frequency of domestic flights for June and July are as follows:

June and July from Kuala Lumpur – Alor Setar/Johor Bahru/Kota Bharu/Langkawi/Trengganu/Labuan/Miri/Sandakan/Tawau (2 times weekly), and from Kuala Lumpur – Kuantan/Bintulu/Sibu (once a week).

While in June, from Kuala Lumpur to Penang/Kuching (three times weekly) and for the month of July, from Kuala Lumpur – Kuching (five times weekly).

The frequency of flights for international destinations are as follows:

July from Kuala Lumpur to Dhaka/Kathmandu/London/Osaka/Narita/Incheon/Hong Kong/Perth/Denpasar/Phuket/Cambodia (two times weekly) except for Kuala Lumpur-Melbourne (July 1 until 18) and from Kuala Lumpur-Sydney (July 1 until 5).

Other international flights for the month of July, from Kuala Lumpur to Chennai/Hyderabad/Mumbai/Bangalore/Cochin/Sri Lanka/Taipei/Guangzhou/Sydney/Melbourne/Adelaide/Brisbane/Surabaya (once a week) except for Kuala Lumpur-Sydney (July 6 until 31) and Kuala Lumpur-Melbourne (July 19 until 31).

The flights in July from Kuala Lumpur-Manila (three times weekly), Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta/Bangkok (four times weekly) and Kuala Lumpur-Singapore (five times weekly).