Murder accused found guilty, sentenced to death by hanging

KUCHING: A man was found guilty for murdering his girlfriend and sentenced to death by hanging by the High Court here yesterday.

Salman Kassim was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for killing Sindan Atom between 1.30am and 3.30am on March 24, 2017 in a room on the second floor of a commercial building at Mile 4, Jalan Penrissen, which carries a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

High Court Judge Lee Heng Cheong found that the defence had failed to prove that the accused acted out of sudden and grave provocation on a balance of probabilities and had also failed to raise a reasonable doubt in the prosecution’s case for murder.

It was reported that the victim, 24, was found dead at the scene with multiple stab wounds on her body and according to the post-mortem report, the deceased had been stabbed three times in the neck which caused her death.

The deceased suffered 11 injuries altogether including the three stab wounds on the neck.

DPP Musli Abdul Hamid prosecuted while the accused was represented by counsel Candida Entri.