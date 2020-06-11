New procedures for entry to Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The State Health Department has announced new procedures regarding the entry of individuals from Peninsula Malaysia, Sarawak and Labuan to Sabah.

Its director, Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said the need to obtain samples from these individuals would depend on their risk of contracting the virus.

Upon their arrival at the entry points in Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau, Sipitang, Nabawan, Lahad Datu or Menumbok (via ferry), the individuals will be required to fill in a health declaration form.

“They will be screened one more time and if they show symptoms, they will be referred to a hospital for further evaluation.

“In the event they don’t show any symptoms, their risk of contracting the virus would then be evaluated by them filling up a risk evaluation form,” said Dr Rundi in a statement on Tuesday.

Based on the evaluation, the individuals may be asked to undergo a rapid test kit (antigen) lab test at any sample centres that have been recognised by the department.

The individual will then be instructed to undergo home quarantine while waiting for the test results.

“If the test turns out negative, the quarantine period will be shortened and Annex 17 will be issued to the individual,” added Dr Rundi.

In contrast, those who have a lower risk of contracting the virus would not have to undergo the said lab test.

Dr Rundi said that the new procedure would take effect today (June 11).