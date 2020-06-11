Over 100 left homeless after fire razes 24-door Rumah Eloh in Ulu Sebauh

BINTULU: Over 100 people were made homeless when a fire razed a 24-door Rumah Eloh, Kg Banjai, Sungai Segan in Ulu Sebauh this afternoon.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said a distress call was received at 2.31pm.

Twelve firemen were dispatched to the scene and on their arrival, the longhouse had been 90 per cent destroyed.

No casualties were reported in the incident and the fire was brought under control at about 3.38pm.

Present at the location were Bomba Bintulu zone chief Unjar Lum commanding officer Christus Buson and fire investigating officers.