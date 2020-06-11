Parents believe Education Ministry SOP will keep children safe in school

BINTULU: Parents here have expressed their confidence that it will be safe for upper secondary students to return to school on June 24 if all parties strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) on Covid-19.

Muammar Quaddafi Abdul Razak, 43, believed that the Ministry of Education (MOE) had conducted thorough studies to come up with the SOP.

“As a parent, I agree with the school opening in phases and those students who will be sitting for public examinations must go to school first because they need to focus on their studies for the exams,” he said.

Muammar’s daughter is sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) at Sekolah Sains Miri.

However, he said as of now they have not been updated on the specific SOP that would be used in the boarding school.

“That is my only worry now, how is the monitoring for students staying in a boarding school for example, how many beds in each room, toilet sharing and other aspects which seems not very clear yet, maybe soon they will issue the SOP in a boarding school,” he said.

Senior Minister (Education) Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin during a press conference on Wednesday said for residential school, only students sitting for public examinations would be allowed in the hostel.

He said the beds have been arranged one metre apart and the number of beds in each room would depend on the available space, besides having staggered dinner time according to the number of students.

In the meantime, Muammar praised the teachers for their proactive efforts to ensure their students were prepared for their examinations.

For his daughter, during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, her teachers were very proactive as they focused on home-based learning via online platforms.

He said his daughter had been kept occupied with homework and even online tests during the MCO period which was imposed on March 18.

“I wish all the best tomy daughter and those students who will be sitting for public examinations. I also hope she (his daughter) will remain focused on her studies in spite of the constraints and limitation post Covid-19,” said Muammar.

Another parent, Mohamad Bahrem Satem, 49, congratulated all the frontliners for their dedication and hardwork to contain the spread of Covid-19 virus in the country which enables the people to get back their normal life although with certain guidelines in place.

“As a parent we are still worried for our children’s safety and health during this Covid-19 pandemic.

“But the best that we could do now is to fully comply with the SOP for schools’ reopening,” said Bahrem.

He said students must also be aware of the risk and dangers if they do not comply with the SOP.

“Surely the school must not take the SOP compliance lightly in our effort to break the chain of infection,” he added.

Bahrem’s son is now studying in Form Five at SMK Kemena Bintulu.

He said the existing SOP such as one metre social distancing, wearing face mask and hand washing practices are the best prevention for now.

Technology he said actually helped to ease the impasse among students to continue with their studies while at home.

During the MCO and conditional movement control order, his son had joined online learning programmes and doing homeworks given by teachers.

“Success and progress in education not only obtained from attending classes, but it depends on their own efforts and perseverance.

“I hope the school reopening will inspire students to study hard for their future undertaking,” he said.

Azman Drahman, 53, also stressed on the importance of complying to the stricter SOP.

His daughter was in Form Four at SMK Bintulu and he believed the time would come for her to go back to school, once the MOE has finalised the SOP.

He said the first phase for Form Five and Form Six students to return to their classes, would be a benchmark for the ministry to look into the effectiveness of the SOP for students, parents and the schools.

“It depends on the parents, if they feel that their children’s health and families are more important, they should be able ask for more flexibility, for example study from home and the school will update what to teach through the social media platforms,” he said.

For 42-year-old mother, Suraya Kadir, she said she continued to worry for her children’s health with Covid-19 still a threat while in school as the Covid-19 virus is still around and the risk of infection and new cases are still exist. Her daughter was studying at SMK Baru.

“Nevertheless, I believe that the MOE has scrutinised the SOP accordingly before they announce the reopening of school, but as a parent, our top priority is our children’s health.

“The school and teachers have to be firm on complying the SOP, and not allowing students to go out during the break, students also must bring their own foods, if canteen is open, the school must have proper guideline on how to arrange the students’ movement to prevent them from gathering in big groups,” she said.

Speaking a a special media conference on the opening of schools on Wednesday, Mohd Radzi said the guidelines would be improved from time to time based on the advice of the Health Ministry.

The reopening of schools on June 24 involved 500,444 examination class students in 2,440 schools throughout the country.