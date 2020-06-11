Passenger boat services to Tanjung Manis resume

SARIKEI: River transport plying the Sarikei-Tanjung Manis route and to nearby coastal villages resumed yesterday as Tanjung Manis District returned to green zone status last Wednesday coupled with lifting of inter-districts travel restriction in the state effective yesterday .

Last Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who is also chairman of Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said that police permit which was required for inter-district travelling during conditional movement control order (CMCO) period was no longer necessary effective yesterday following the enforcement of recovery movement control order (RMCO) effective yesterday till August 31.

A notice issued by Controller of Sarawak Rivers Board (LSSS) had also stated that from last May 12 certain industries and business activities were allowed to operate in green zone areas and travels from green zone to yellow zone and vice versa were restricted.

LSSS staff were seen supervising the operation of riverine transport at the passenger boat terminal here yesterday morning to ensure all boats follow the set standard operation procedure (SOP), particularly social distancing which required some seats to left unoccupied and marked `X’

Particulars and body temperature of passengers were recorded before they were allowed to board.

A worker of a passenger boat who declined to be named said that the number of passengers each boat was allowed to carry was only half of the full capacity.

Normally, there were four trips of speedboat services between Sarikei and Tanjung Manis daily and one trip to Stalun, a village further downriver, he said.

Although they were required to follow the SOP, the boat operators were not allowed to increase the fare and that speedboat fare from Sarikei to Tanjung Manis and vice versa was still the same as before, he said.

“Although a 33-seat capacity speedboat plying Sarikei/Tanjung Manis route is now allowed to carry only 16 passengers, the fare is still RM10,” he cited as an example.

An express boat plying Sarikei/Kampung Paloh route which also commenced operation yesterday following lifting of inter-district travel restriction, also had half of its 60-seat capacity filled up.

Meanwhile, LSSS staff on duty at the Terminal said that apart from boats plying Sarikei/Tanjung Manis and Sarikei/Kampung Paloh routes, they also supervised operations of boats plying the Sarikei /Kampung Semop and Sarikei/Daro routes, adding, their services along these routes had been going on as usual during CMCO period as Daro district had maintained its green zone status throughout.