Peter arrives in court to face charges

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Infrasturture Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony arrived at the Kota Kinabalu court this morning.

The Parti Warisan Sabah Vice-President arrived at 8.15am, accompanied by his lawyer Martin Tommy.

Peter was detained by the MACC last night at 8.40pm.

He is expected to face charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 for the RM155 million Risda land deal in Tongod.

Yesterday he was called for the second time to the MACC office to have his statement recorded.