Police report over gathering at MACC office

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Bersatu Youth wants the relevant authorities to investigate and take necessary action against Parti Warisan Sabah leaders and their supporters for disobeying the Movement Control Order (MCO) when they gathered at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office in support of one of their leaders, here on Tuesday.

Sabah Armada Chief, Mohd Isquzawan Israq Datuk Arsit, when met at the Karamunsing police station yesterday, wants the police to investigate and take necessary action against those who had disregarded the MCO which prohibits the public from mass gathering, shaking hands and holding a social event or rally.

Mohd Isquzawan said photos have been circulating in social media showing a large crowd of Parti Warisan Sabah supporters gathered at the MACC office at the Federal Government Administrative Complex, following investigation by MACC against Sabah Infrasturture Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony on Tuesday, June 9.

The Parti Warisan Sabah Vice-President was called by MACC to have his statement recorded to assist investigations on several issues including state government projects.

Mohd Isquzawan said photos and videos showed Peter being greeted by some 100 people while shaking hands and hugging several party leaders.

He said the photos and videos clearly shows disregard of MCO guidelines such as social distancing.

“We hope the police and relevant authority can trace, identify and take appropriate action against those who have clearly disregarded the MCO,” he said.