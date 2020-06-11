Sabah minister expects to be charged in Kota Kinabalu court today

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony is expected to be charged in court here today for money laundering.

Peter, who is also Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) vice-president, said he had received a warrant in connection with money laundering allegedly involving the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) between 2012 and 2013.

He is expected to be charged under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla).

“Tomorrow (today) I will be in court and I have no problems with it (charges),” he told reporters after presenting himself at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office for the second day to give his statement regarding the matter. Peter had earlier arrived at the MACC office at 2.45pm yesterday and was released at 5.45pm after being issued the warrant.

On Tuesday, he was at the MACC office for nearly seven hours. — Bernama