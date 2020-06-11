Sabah PH disappointed with MACC’s action against Warisan VP

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Pakatan Harapan was disappointed with the decision of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Sabah to charge State Infrasturture Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony today.

Its Youth chief, Raymond Ahuar in a statement yesterday said it was expected ever since the collapse of Pakatan Harapan at the federal level.

“We already expected that more opposition leaders at the federal level would be charged in court by MACC or police.

“We are looking at the comeback of ‘kleptocracy era’ where corrupt leaders were freed from their charges although there is evidence against them.

“Pakatan Harapan Youth fully supports Peter Anthony and we stand in solidarity with him,” he said.

He added the youth wing was hoping the MACC would do its job justly and not just make selective prosecution without getting involved in politics.

Peter is expected to be charged at the Kota Kinabalu Court at 8.30am today.

The Parti Warisan Sabah vice-president is said to be charged with a RM155 million Risda land deal in Tongod.