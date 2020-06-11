Sacked Baleh Dam workers claim wrongful termination

KAPIT: A group of 14 Baleh Dam workers, who were issued letters of immediate termination on June 7, have filed reports claiming wrongful termination.

Led by Jimmy Munang, the group has filed reports with the police and Labour Department to demand for compensation.

“We returned to the construction site on June 4 and 5 in batches after the Gawai. First, we were told to undergo testing for Covid-19 assigned by the employer as a preventive measure to break the chain of infection and to self-quarantine at the workers’ quarters.

“Next, we were told to work as usual. Then we were told to sign the letter of termination for breaching/breaking the rules and regulations. We left the site on June 7. The instructions were confusing. This has greatly disturbed our minds,” Jimmy told a press conference yesterday.

He claimed the group did not break any rules or regulations and therefore should not have been terminated without proper justification.

“We were greatly disappointed with the management, the way they handled us. After discussions with fellow colleagues who were laid off, we decided to lodge a police report and then report with the Labour Department. We appeal to the Labour Department to carry out an investigation to compensate us,” he said.

It is understood that a police report is required by the Labour Department as a reference for the case.

According to Jimmy, prior to the dam’s construction, Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) had visited their longhouses repeatedly to assure them of job opportunities for locals who met the requirements.

“Most of us are drivers of all kind of machinery – lorries, diggers, crane operators, etc. Now we have a problem and we appeal to SEB to step forward to respond to our plight,” he said.

He added the group has also called on National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) chairman and Hulu Rajang member of parliament Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong and Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang to highlight their plight.