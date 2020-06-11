Sarawakians still cautious about inter-district travel

KUCHING: Sarawakians are still cautious in making inter-district travels despite the rules being more relaxed under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Although all Sarawakians interviewed yesterday were generally happy with the more relaxed regulations under the RMCO, the contagiousness of the Covid-19 virus still haunts them.

“In my opinion, Sarawakians should make good use of the opportunity to travel to other districts given by the government and not abuse it. Everyone should remember that the fight against Covid-19 is still going on and everyone should be cautious at all times,” said Henry Ilon Jalel, who is a village chief from Ulu Paku, Spaoh in Betong.

Henry felt relieved that he could now travel from Kuching to Betong with more ease as previously he had to go through many procedures including getting permit from the police to travel from Kuching to Betong and vice versa.

“I had no choice but to travel inter-district frequently because I have commitments both in Kuching and in Betong. Now that the RMCO is implemented, I can breathe a sigh of relief that I can do my work with more ease,” he said.

As for Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa, while praising the government for implementing the RMCO, he advised Sarawakians to be always vigilant against the spread of Covid-19 as it is still a global pandemic.

“Even though as a politician I need to travel from Kuching to Engkilili to visit and meet the people there, I also must comply with the guidelines and standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the authorities to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” said Rayong.

With inter-district travel allowed now, he said his party Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) planned to travel around Sarawak to meet the people.

As for Palima Ngadan, who has to travel from his home in Kuching to Asajaya daily to go to work and sometimes visit his wife who is working in Sibu, he thanked the government for allowing inter-district travel now.

“Before this during the MCO and CMCO I was frequently worried about my family as they are far away from me. Normally I would visit them once in every fortnight but during the implementation of the MCO and CMCO, I had to go through a lot of procedures just to meet my family,” said Palima.

Nevertheless, Palima pointed out that the government should be praised for implementing the MCO and its subsequent phases to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, and advised all Sarawakians to do their part in combating the disease.

The RMCO was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday to enable Malaysians to carry out their activities with more ease.

Muhyiddin also said that although interstate and inter-district travel will be allowed during the RMCO period those involved must strictly adhere to the SOP.