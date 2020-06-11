Shafie warns troublemakers

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal has warned parties who want to cause chaos and disarray in Sabah that if they want to fight, he will fight them.

Speaking to members of the media yesterday, Shafie said the State Government will not simply accept the court’s decision to acquit former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman of the 46 criminal charges against him.

“It doesn’t mean that (he is) acquitted that we agree to it. For information, we will do something because a lot of money disappeared,” he said.

Citing a case involving the Water Department, Shafie said he case will not be left just like that because the proof was clearly seen.

However, in the case involving Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony, Shafie said that while he does not want to make any dispute, he questioned if any money has been seen at either Peter’s house, or his office or his car.

He said he viewed with suspicion Peter’s investigation by the MACC as he believed there is political involvement in the matter.

“But I don’t want to jump to conclusions,” he said.

Nevertheless, Shafie said the MACC should have done something earlier if there was something amiss.

“We don’t want these things. If we say that we don’t agree and we don’t want to cooperate, action is taken. This is not the way we entice people – by giving posts, harassment.

“I mean, let’s play in a level playing field. If you want a by-election (or) general election, let the people decide. We are not scared to face the general election. If you want the people to decide, let it be,” he said.

Shafie issued a warning against parties that want to cause chaos in Sabah not to do it.

“Jangan porak-poranda Negeri Sabah ini (Don’t cause disarray in Sabah)…if you want to fight, I will fight you,” he said.

With regards to claims of the former chief minister wanting to take over the government, Shafie reminded that Warisan Sabah has the majority, hence the right to form the government.

“What does he (Musa) mean? They want to use tools that they have to ensure they get power?”

Shafie said he has also heard of rumours of his assemblymen and parliament members being bought.

“I heard five of my assemblymen will jump.

“If they want to buy, let them buy. They seem to have a lot of cash.”

He said he considered this as political corruption – the offering of posts and money – and urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate.

“I remember when (Datuk Dr) Jeffrey (Kitingan) jumped over to Barisan Nasional (BN). He was questioned as to how much money he received from Tan Sri Musa. And these questions must be looked into,” he said.

Shafie however said that he is confident his peers from Kalabakan to Sipitang are strong willed and that he is also wary that some are being harassed.

“It is normal,” he said.