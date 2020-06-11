Sibu athletics group hopeful September championship will happen, albeit on smaller scale

SIBU: Sibu Amateur Athletic Association (SAAA) is holding out hope that the 2020 Sibu Open Track & Field Championship slated to be held on Sept 9 could still proceed if the country continues to make progress in the war against Covid-19.

Its chairman, Dr Gregory Hii Sui Cheng, said the onus was now on the people to ensure that the positive developments would continue so that all sporting activities could resume soonest.

“However, the final decision still rests with the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) as we await the green light to proceed,” he said when contacted today.

State Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said yesterday that all Malaysia Games (Sukma) athletes can now start training including those involved in team sports such as football, swimming and rugby.

He said even though team sports were still not permitted at the moment, his ministry had decided to allow Sukma athletes to start training to ensure they were ready for the games postponed to next March in Johor.

As the championship here is only three months away, Hii said he would be calling for a meeting soon to look into areas which require the final arrangement and preparation.

He said all athletes must adhere strictly to standard operating procedures (SOP) before taking part in the training.

“The championship can also be a platform for Sukma athletes to gauge their own standards after being laid off for so long.”

Sibu Open Track & Field is the biggest annual event hosted by SAAA.

Over the years, the number of participants had increased from a mere 300 athletes in 2010 to almost 1,000 in the 2017 edition.

Last year, the figure dropped to only 481 comprising 35 teams vying for the RM17,000 due to the clash of dates and the emergence of several fun and charity runs that kept the runners away.

Hii said if the championship was allowed to go ahead, it would be a scaled down event.

“As a start, we may limit the participants to Sarawakians only,” he said, adding athletes from Sabah and West Malaysia who had been taking part in the past editions would be barred.

“Last year, Sabah and West Malaysia sent three teams each for the championship. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic and though the health crisis had improved significantly, this year’s championship will still see an obvious difference.”

He said there were just too many uncertainties and procedures to be taken into consideration if teams from Sabah and West Malaysia were to get involved.

“Of foremost concern is the need to undergo a 14-day self quarantine here if they are to take part in the championship. In view of that, we believe they may choose not to come anyway.”

As in previous years, Hii said the athletes would be competing for cash awards which are offered in track events like 100m, 400m, 800m, 100m hurdles and field events such as long jump, high jump and discuss.

The events that offer the prize money incentives also include the 100m (Open, U14 and U-11 categories), 80m hurdles, 100m hurdles and 110m hurdles (U-14 and U-11), discuss (Open and U-14), 800m (Open and U-14), 400m (Open and U-14), long jump (Open and U-14), high jump (U-14 and U-11), 4x 100m Open (Open and U-11), 3000m (Women’s Open), 5000m (Women’s Open) and the Super Men’s 100m which is for the runners weighing over 100kg.

The sponsors are KTS Sdn. Bhd, Ta Ann Holding Bhd, McDonalds, Hii King Leng Foundation, TN Sports, Delta Leasing, Smart and SAAA.