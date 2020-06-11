Spa industry comes up with initiative to enhance govt SOP

KUCHING: International Persons Certification (IPEC) Centre of Excellence advisory member Dr May Then plans to introduce IPEC series of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to enhance government SOPs for the spa and wellness industry in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As an industry player, Then, who owns Attiya Spa & Massages, said the industry is currently grouped together with reflexology centres and should be in a different category and have different SOPs in running the business.

“Tomorrow (today), we will have a meeting on the enhanced SOP for the spa and wellness industry with MBKS mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng. We have also proposed to the Chief Minister to allow spa industry to operate after June 15,” she said.

“What we have in the enhanced SOP, as you can see before entering the premises, guests have to enter a sanitation chamber outside the entrance to sanitise their whole body, and have to clean their hands with hand sanitizer before they can go in and have their temperature taken. After that, they have to change into slippers that are sanitised after each use,” she said during a visit yesterday.

She added that customers can only come in for their services on appointment basis, and after each service, the attending therapist will take a shower and change into clean uniform before attending to the next customer. After the customer leaves, the staff will take half an hour to fully sanitise the room before the next customer comes in.

The staff body temperature and health will be monitored daily and they are trained to follow strict personal hygiene protocols as well. All linen used are washed in-house to reduce the number of hands the linen goes through, she said.

And if the customer used the toilet, the toilet will be sanitised immediately after, she added.

She said these guidelines enhance confidence and keep both customers and staff who work in the industry as safe as possible, and it can also be used by the hair salons and beauty salons.

This SOP initiative is meant to provide public confidence towards business owners who apply for their business validation through ISO/IEC 17050 (Supplier’s Declaration of Conformity), she said.

“IPEC is a fully accredited ISO/IEC 17024:2012 certification authority recognised by the Department of Standards Malaysia which is part of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry.”

She added that the spa and wellness industry was among the few that had suffered the most due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and with the enhanced SOP, the industry should be allowed to operate for business recovery.