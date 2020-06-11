Strictly follow SOP upon return of students, STU reminds schools

KUCHING: Schools must see to it that they strictly adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Education Ministry to ensure the safety of upper secondary students who will be returning on June 24, said Sarawak Teachers Union (STU).

Its president Macky Joseph said maintaining the mantra of ‘self-obedience, self-discipline and self-awareness’ is key to making sure teachers and students remain safe from Covid-19.

“STU urges the already-issued SOP to all schools be strictly followed through. We believe teachers are ever-ready to resume teaching while maintaining the compulsory physical distancing in the classroom,” he said yesterday.

He was commenting on the earlier announcement by Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin that schools nationwide will reopen on June 24 for upper secondary students.

The Senior Minister said the reopening will involve students sitting for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) as well as equivalent international examinations.

Meanwhile, Macky said other students should continue their lessons from home, and called on parents and guardians to keep their children motivated pending the reopening of other classes.