Teacher killed by lightning

DALAT: A teacher was killed by lightning while on a sampan journey from his school, Sekolah Kebangsaan Bungan Besar, Batang Igan near here, to Sungai Kut at about 5 pm today.

Dalat police chief DSP Saga Chunggat said a doctor at the Dalat Hospital confirmed that lightning struck Alvin Chelen, 22, in the head and that his hair and clothes were burnt in the incident.

“The incident happened not far from Rumah Panjang Penguang. Alvin was the sole person in the sampan,” he told Bernama.

He said two witnesses who were in a boat about 25 metres behind Alvin’s saw the lightning strike the victim.

“According to them, they saw him collapse in the boat after the lightning struck, They towed his sampan to the Sungai Kut jetty before calling the police,”said Saga. – Bernama