Body of missing man found in Machan River

SIBU: The body of a man identified as 40-year-old Jonathan Madang was found floating in the Machan River, Kanowit, about 5km from where he was reported missing on June 10, at about 10.15am this morning.

According to the police, a report was lodged by the deceased’s son on June 10 at about 4.40pm after he failed to return home.

“The body had since been handed over to the police for further investigation,” a police statement said.

The statement said on June 10, at about 5.30pm, the victim left the house and was believed to have gone to Nanga Sengkabang Matau Sungai Machan.

At about 6.20pm, a boat belonging to the victim was found drifting along the river by the nearby residents but the victim was nowhere to be seen.

“The residents conducted an effort to look for him but could find no trace of him except his footsteps near the river bank where the boat was berthed,” the statement said.

A search and rescue operation was launched after the deceased’s son lodged the missing person report on June 10.

The operation involving seven firefighters, two policemen, five Civil Service Department personnel and 12 local residents, was called off at about 10.45am this morning after the body was found.