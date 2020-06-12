Bumiputera teachers union calls for adherence to new normal in school

SIBU: Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) calls for the school community to abide by the standard operating procedure (SOP) when schools reopen under the ‘new normal’.

Its president Ahmed Malie is confident that school administrators and teachers understand and ensure the SOP would be fully complied with.

“KGBS hopes that teachers are prepared for the ‘new normal’ with SOPs fixed by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health and the National Security Council (MKN) to ensure safety in schools,” said Ahmad in a statement yesterday on school re-opening on June 24 for upper secondary students taking public examination later in the year.

Ahmad stated that KGBS lauded the announcement on reopening of schools in stages and hoped students were also prepared to go back to school.

Parents were urged to remind their children to adhere to the SOP when schools reopen.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) urged schools to strictly adhere to the SOP issued by MoE for the safety of students and teachers.

Its president Macky Joseph stressed that maintaining the mantra of ‘self-obedience, self-discipline and self-awareness’ is key to ensure teachers and students remain safe from

Covid-19.