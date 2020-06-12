Chong: State govt must ‘denounce, retract’ joint statement with Petronas

KUCHING: The Sarawak government needs to “denounce and retract” the joint press statement it made with Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) on the State Sales Tax (SST), following the decision by State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Consultative Committee that the statement was not a formal agreement.

In saying this, DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen this was because the announcement by the committee on Wednesday contradicted the position of the state government in its May 8 joint press statement with Petronas.

“This is to protect the legal rights of the state in our future claims on our oil and gas rights,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Chong said the joint press statement had categorically and unequivocally stated that Sarawak shall accept RM2 billion as full settlement of the outstanding SST amount; that Sarawak shall gradually reduce the five per cent rate of SST to be imposed on petroleum products in future; and that Sarawak recognises the rights and ownership of Petronas under the Petroleum Development Act 1974 over the oil and gas found in Sarawak.

“All the above positions taken in the joint press statement by the state government with Petronas are in fact a compromise on Sarawak’s claim on our oil and gas rights.

“Yet the joint press statement was issued by Assistant Minister (Law, State-Federal Relationship and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali for and on behalf of the Sarawak government,” he said.

He added the announcement made by the Consultative Committee has refuted the three agreed arrangements made by the state government with Petronas.

“The question now is, who has the final say on the matter for Sarawak? The state Cabinet or the Consultative Committee?”

Chong pointed out that in terms of representation, the Consultative Committee is more inclusive and more representative of the people of Sarawak as it consists of representatives from both divides of the august House.

In terms of the Sarawak Constitution, he said the state Cabinet has the final say on all matters governing the decision of the state government.

“If the Sarawak state government is on the same page with the decision of the Consultative Committee, then the state government must immediately issue a letter to Petronas and a press statement denouncing and retracting the joint press statement made on May 8 this year.

“Failure to do so will be taken to mean the state government continues to endorse the agreement stipulated in the said joint statement. This will further compromise Sarawak’s position on our future claims,” he said.

On Wednesday, Consultative Committee chairman Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar told a press conference that the committee had unanimously decided that the statement, which was signed by Sharifah Hasidah and Petronas chairman Datuk Ahmad Nizam Salleh, was not a formal agreement that ‘may have legal implication and ramification on the state of Sarawak’.

He said the statement issued did not have the format, framework, hallmark, salient and indispensable features; wordings and phraseologies of a formal agreement.

“It does not have a proper title, recital, preambles, no signature, no witnesses name, no seal, no witnesses’ seal and no witnesses signature,” Mohamad Asfia said.