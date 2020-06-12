Covid-19: 11 imported cases involving Malaysians stable

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 11 imported cases reported today involving Malaysians returning from abroad are in stable condition and are being treated at several state hospitals.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his official Facebook post said from the total, four cases each were in Tumpat Hospital, Kelantan and Sungai Buloh Hospital, Selangor while Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar, Kedah; Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, Perak and Melaka Hospital had one case each.

“All were screened for the second sample on June 9 and were allowed to return home to continue the quarantine period as the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) came into effect from June 10, 2020.

“Once the results of the samples were found positive for COVID-19, they were admitted to hospitals. All of them do not have symptoms and are stable. They were hospitalised for observation, ”he said.

According to the World Health Organisation guideline, COVID-19 confirmed cases which do not have symptoms for more than 10 days have no risk of transmission to others, from the date they were confirmed positive.

Earlier, Dr Noor Hisham said during the COVID-19 daily press conference, the number of new positive cases today increased to two digits with 31 new cases, involving 11 import cases and 20 local transmission cases. – Bernama