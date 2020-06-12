Covid-19: Zero new cases in Sarawak today

KUCHING: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in Sarawak remains unchanged at 556 cases as no new cases were recorded today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement released today, it also said there were no recovered cases recorded today.

“The total number of Covid-19 cases that have recovered from the disease and have been discharged remains unchanged at 531, accounting to 95.5 percent of the overall cases,” the statement added.

The death toll remained at 17 as no deaths were also recorded today.

Meanwhile, SDMC said there were nine new persons-uder-investigation (PUI) cases, while seven were still awaiting their lab test results.

Currently, there are eight cases that are still being treated at hospitals throughout the state.