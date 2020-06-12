Despite worry, parents feel safe for Form 5, Form 6 students to return

MIRI: The announcement that students in Form 5 and Form 6 would be returning to school on June 24 has been generally welcomed by parents.

Those interviewed by The Borneo Post yesterday said while there is still some worry about the Covid-19 situation in the country, they nevertheless feel confident that the standard operating procedures (SOP) put in place will help keep their children safe.

For Banica Bany, 43, she said she is ready for her son Christian Ng, who is in Form 6, to return to school.

“As a parent, I’m happy that my son will be back in school again. No doubt I’m nervous, but since it will only involve Form 5 and Form 6 students now, it should be okay because there won’t be many of them.

“I think those in Form 5 and Form 6 are old enough to know the importance of following the SOP and to take care of themselves at school.

“They should know what they can and cannot do to keep themselves safe,” she said.

Banica joked that her current worry is having to shop for new uniform for her son as his current ones have become somewhat snug – a result of him staying at home for the past three months without many activities to do.

Christian, meanwhile, said he looked forward to finally being able to return to school and prepare for his Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination.

“I’m excited because I can meet my friends again but also a bit nervous as there is much to do in preparation for STPM,” he said, adding he had been keeping up with his lessons online from home.

Another parent, Jackie Nojim said she is happy that her Form 5 son will be returning to school soon as the poor internet connection at Kampung Serasot in Bau has disrupted his learning from home.

“My son has a lot of catching up to do as he was unable to follow the online classes due to the bad internet at our village.

“We rely on data for internet but the line is very bad. We do have ‘Wi-Fi Komuniti’ provided by the government but that line too is not stable,” she said.

On whether her son was excited about soon returning to school, Jackie said she was unsure as he “did not react much” to the news.

“After we heard the announcement on TV, my husband told our son about it but he did not react much. Maybe he is too nervous because of the long ‘holiday’ and the fact that he will be sitting for SPM this year.”

On learning from home, she said while she had been monitoring the studies of all her children, it was difficult for them to search for information online.

“The poor internet connection is really an obstacle (to learning from home). I really hope the government can do something to improve internet access for all areas so that every student can fully utilise online facilities and not be left behind in their studies,” she added.

Three other parents, Susie Easter, Emilia Iris and Angelina Lenny, all agreed that strictly following the SOP and guidelines issued by the Education Ministry would help keep returning students safe from Covid-19.

“If all the rules and guidelines are followed by all parties, we parents will be more confident to allow our children to go back to school,” said Susie.