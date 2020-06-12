‘Dormitory for construction workers on site to be discussed’

KUCHING: Setting up workers dormitory at construction sites as part of the new standard operating procedure (SOP) for the sector would be discussed with Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Aside from having a dormitory, Abang Johari said workers must have their body temperature taken before starting work and they must observe necessary precautionary measures to stop the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There will be a new standard operating procedure implemented at all construction sites as we start to open our economy in phases, creating jobs along the way,” said Abang Johari when surveying the construction sites of Sungai Krian and Batang Saribas bridges at Pusa here yesterday.

Abang Johari anticipated that in three years’ time, people could travel from Kuching to Sibu without using the ferry as all these places would be linked with bridges and coastal roads.

“All these key infrastructures would be able to stimulate other economic sectors such as agriculture, and enhance mobility between cities in the state.”

He said the state government was aware that the SOP would result in higher costs but the safety of workers and the community must be the priority for now.

“As for construction projects in the state, only the completion period has to be extended or delayed but no extra cost was incurred during this period,” he said when asked whether the Movement Control Order (MCO) had resulted in additional construction costs in the state.

Abang Johari pointed out the opening of the economy in phases would stimulate local economy, especially at rural areas, and allow supply chain activities to resume.

“For the long term, I have established Sarawak Economic Action Council to assess and to look at the direction of the state’s economy. The state economy is doing okay presently as the MCO was only three months,” he said.

He also said the purpose of the visits to construction sites yesterday was to assess the situation on the ground and consider the improvement that can be made in terms of providing facilities and amenities to workers.

The proposed Sungai Krian bridge is expected to be completed on March 24, 2022. It will replace the existing ferry and become a vital link to the nearby coastal villages or towns such as Pusa, Sessang, Kabong, Nyabor and Selalang.

As for the proposed Batang Saribas bridge, it is expected to be completed on June 2, 2023 and would also replace the ferry and be a vital link to the nearby coastal villages or towns such as Triso, Maludam, Samarang, Beladin, Kabong, Nyabor and Selalang.

Physical work progress for Sungai Krian bridge and Batang Saribas bridge is 8.07 per cent and 0.25 per cent respectively.

Both roads are JKR R5 Standard complete with road side drains, road furniture and guard rails, among others.