Eight men fined for drink-driving

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight men were fined between RM2,200 and RM2,400 each, in default four to five weeks jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Magistrate Puteri Nursheila Rahimi meted out the fine on the eight men, aged between 28 and 63, after all of them pleaded guilty to the charge.

The accused are Ng Wei Kean, 28 ; Ong Hup Heng ,58 ; Lim Wang Sin ,36 ; Ooi Choo Ching ,38 ; Tan Wah On ,38 ; Tan Peng Koon ,50 ; Mak Wai Ming ,57 and M Segaran,51.

They were charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, with reading of 86mg to 149mg per 100ml blood, which is above the permitted level of 80mg per 100ml blood, when stopped at Jalan Kuchai Lama, Jalan Kepong, Jalan Kerinchi Link and Jalan Duta Kiara here between 10.15 pm on June 10 and 12.11am yesterday.

They were charge under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which provides a fine up to RM6,000 and is liable to imprisonment for up to 12 months, upon conviction. — Bernama