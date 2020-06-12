Fire destroys three houses, damages one other in RPR Batu Kawa

KUCHING: Three houses were completely destroyed in a fire while a fourth house was partially damaged in a fire at RPR Batu Kawa at around 6pm today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said that the four houses were two-storey terrace houses and the fire was believed to have started on the second floor in one of the affected houses.

No lives were lost in the fire but an elderly woman was rushed to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) after she sustained breathing difficulties after trying to escape from her burning house.

Firefighters from the Batu Lintang and Tabuan Jaya fire stations were involved in the operation to put out the fire.

Also present at the scene were the police.